(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the release of a $21.3 billion plan to improve Illinois roads and bridges over the next six years.
The funding is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
"Illinois remains a hub for commerce and transit - and not just for this nation, but for the entire global economy," Pritzker said. "We are the 5th largest economy in the United States, and the crossroads for national and international companies who need our roads and airports and rail and rivers and people to move their products."
He added, "Even in a pandemic - especially in a pandemic - our transportation systems connect the lives of our residents and our communities. Our roads and bridges deliver Illinoisans to work and home again, to school, to the pharmacy, to the doctor's office. The multi-year plan we're announcing today provides funding to reconstruct over 3,300 miles of roads and over 8 million square feet of bridges - and, more importantly, create and support hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next six years for hardworking Illinoisans across our state."
The ongoing $67 million Interstate 255 rehabilitation project in St. Clair and Madison counties started in February.
By closing I-255 completely, IDOT will be able to complete the work in one construction season, saving an anticipated $14 million that can be reinvested in other projects.
Based on current funding levels, the FY2021-26 Proposed Highway Improvement Program will improve 3,356 miles of roads and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck.
