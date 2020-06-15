(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $275 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Community Services Block Grant programs.
The funding includes and additional $90 million given through the CARES Act, allowing the state to increase eligibility for these programs to 1 million income-qualified people in Illinois.
Starting now, all eligible Illinois residents and families can apply for assistance with food, rent, utilities, temporary shelter, medicine and other household necessities.
To fill out an application, click HERE.
The state's FY21 budget increases the eligibility income threshold up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
Applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is exhausted.
Qualifying participants could get hundreds of dollars in relief support.
Last year, the average household qualifying for LIHEAP got $600 in assistance.
The following documentation is required for applying:
- Proof of employment (paystubs) for the head of the household for the last 30 days.
- Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).
- Copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are not included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.
- Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.
