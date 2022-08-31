SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity are encouraging families in need to apply for $300 million in available funding for energy bill assistance through the Help Illinois Families program.
All families who meet the criteria and provide required documentation are eligible to receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
“Every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy—regardless of their economic status,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are making natural gas, propane, and electricity assistance accessible for our state’s family that are feeling the squeeze from rising costs of living. My administration has always been—and will always be—committed to making sure that every resident has access to the services they need to keep the lights on.”
Starting September 1, families can apply by clicking HERE or by visiting their local agency.
Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.
“Starting September 1st, support with energy bills is available through DCEO’s Help Illinois Families program and all households who meet the income threshold are eligible for support with their utility bills,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Families who earn up to two-times the federal poverty level qualify for help, which means a family of four making around $55,000 a year or less is eligible. I encourage all Illinois families in need of assistance to visit our website or call our hotline to learn more and apply.”
LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients.
A chart with eligible income thresholds can be found below:
Family Size (Household)
30-Day Gross Income
1
$2,265
2
$3,052
3
$3,838
4
$4,625
5
$5,412
6
$6,198
Key Information for Families to Apply:
- Visit helpillinoisfamilies.com to fill out and submit a request for services form online OR visit your local agency (a list of partners throughout the State can be found here)
- After you submit the form, someone from your local agency will be in touch.
- Call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance at any point during this process.
- Additional information about eligibility and criteria can be found on the website.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.