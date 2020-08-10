(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a new program, the Emergency Rental Assistance program, Monday morning.
Approved applicants will receive a one time grant of $5,000 paid directly to their landlord to cover missed rent payments beginning in March and prepay through December 2020 or until the $5,000 is exhausted.
Renters in need of assistance can go online and apply now by clicking HERE.
Applications will be taken through Aug. 21, but the window could close sooner if there is massive interest in the program. So, people should apply as soon as possible.
On Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, applications will be accepted for another program for mortgage assistance.
The same conditions apply to that program.
The website for mortgage assistance can be accessed by clicking HERE.
This program will support about 10,000 households with up to $15,000 paid directly to their mortgage lender to cover payments between March and December of this year.
Both programs have a maximum income limit requirement for applicants of 80 percent of the area median income.
In June, Pritzker announced $300 million to help 40,000 households through the COVID-19 pandemic, $150 million each for rental and mortgage assistance programs.
