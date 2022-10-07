MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) — On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker announced a $119 million dollar investment into a new performing arts center at Western Illinois University.
The funding comes from the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
“For nearly 50 years, Western Illinois waited for state government to fund a new facility, while unmet opportunities piled up and potential innovation fell by the wayside,” said Pritzker. “Today, I am proud to announce an investment of $119 million for a new, best-in-class Center for Performing Arts here at Western Illinois University. It’s projects like these that prove Illinois is no longer defined by its fiscal woes, but by its determination to invest in its people. That’s what has always made this the greatest state in the nation: our people. And Western Illinois University is on the forefront of our renaissance as a state.”
Once completed, the building will feature classrooms, offices, practice rooms, studios, and significant performance space including proscenium and black box theatres. WIU's College of Fine Arts and Communication intends to make the space a cultural destination for the Western Illinois region.
"We appreciate Governor J.B. Pritzker, Deputy Governor for Education Martin Torres, the General Assembly, and the Capital Development Board for continuing to move forward on this much-anticipated, iconic Center for Performing Arts," said Western Illinois University President, Guiyou Huang. "We look forward to watching the building construction progress and anxiously await the day we can celebrate its grand opening. The Center for Performing Arts will enhance Western's academic distinction and provide our region with state-of-the-art music, dance, and theatre facilities. This is a true investment for WIU and west-central Illinois. Once again, we extend our gratitude to the Governor, the CDB, our legislators, businesses, alumni, friends, and donors for their dedication to this project."
The Capital Development Board (CDB) will oversee the project's design and construction in accordance with state-appropriated project protocol.
