CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the governors of the states of Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, and Kentucky announced with will work, "in close coordination to reopen the economy of the Midwest region."
Governor Pritzker said, "We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has cuased our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet."
Pritzker said Illinois and the partnering states will examine at least four factors when determining the best time to reopen the economies:
- Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations
- Enhanced ability to test and trace
- Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence
- Best practices for social distancing in the workplace
Pritzker added, "Phasing in sectors of our economy will be the most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn't mean our economy will reopen all at once or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right." He added, "Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together."