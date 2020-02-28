CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a plan to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.
The governor and mayor joined with city and state public health officials to announce a coordinated effort Friday.
Illinois was the first state to provide COVID-19 testing in-state.
Test results are typically available within 24 hours once specimens are received at the IDPH laboratory in Chicago.
Next week, the administration will expand testing statewide. This includes new testing labs in Springfield and Carbondale.
The state will also be partnering with hospitals in every region to engage in voluntary resting, following a recommendation from the CDC.
Certain emergency departments will soon begin testing select patients who come in with influenza-like symptoms for COVID-19.
Illinois has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both people made full recoveries.
The governor's administration said the immediate health risk to the state, "remains low."
Precautions the state and City of Chicago are taking include:
- Airport screenings and monitoring the health of anyone returning from China.
- Investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 and monitoring contacts who may have been exposed.
- Planning community measures that can help limit the spread of disease such as having people who are sick stay home.
- Providing guidance to hospitals and healthcare professionals.
- Working to expand local lab testing for COVID-19.
- Developing guidance for childcare facilities, schools, colleges, business, and other organizations.
What can you do to keep yourself and your family safe?
- Wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid contact with those who are sick and stay home from work or school if you feel ill.