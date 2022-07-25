CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker announced Illinois has seen a 50% increase in total tax reported from adult-use cannabis in the 2022 fiscal year.
Reports indicate that $297.7 million was made in the fiscal year 2021 off of adult-use cannabis taxes compared to $445.3 million in the fiscal year 2022.
Reports also show a total of adult-use cannabis sales rose 50%, increasing from $1 billion to $1.5 billion. Cannabis tax disbursements to local governments saw a significant jump from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, increasing 77% from $82.8 million to $146.2 million.
"Illinois has done more to put justice and equity at the forefront of this industry than any other state in the nation and has worked to ensure that communities hurt by the war on drugs have had the opportunity to participate," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The $1.5 billion in sales of adult-use cannabis in Illinois translates into significant tax revenue with a portion of every dollar spent being reinvested in communities that have suffered for decades.”
Under Illinois’ adult-use cannabis law, 25 percent of tax revenue generated from cannabis sales must support communities that are economically distressed, experience high rates of violence, and have been disproportionately impacted by drug criminalization.
“Legalizing cannabis for adults has been a wise investment for the Illinois economy and sales have continued to rise, leading to additional revenue for the state,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford. “Consistent cash-flow from the cannabis industry assists the state with funding essential services such as violence prevention, mental health, and local government.”
"We knew that yearly revenue from cannabis sales could be a game changer for communities harmed most by the war on drugs in need of repair and now it's clear,” said State Representative Sonya Harper (D-Chicago). “With this 50% increase in total tax reported from adult use cannabis, I'm hopeful that investments can be seen and felt by residents who live in these communities immediately and going forward. The true success of our state's cannabis industry depends not only on diversifying the marketplace and clearing criminal records, but also making sure that we invest the tax revenue strategically and purposely to those in need of the most repair from the failed war on drugs. I look forward to continually working with my colleagues and Governor Pritzker to ensure the proper allocation and investment of the cannabis tax revenue."
"The cannabis industry continues to have a positive impact in Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) Director David Harris. “It has created hundreds of jobs at cultivation centers and dispensaries throughout the state, and tax revenue generated continues to flow to local governments, help with drug programs and treatments, and is also being reinvested back into the communities that need it the most.”
For more information on the adult-use legal cannabis industry, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/cannabis/Pages/default.aspx.
