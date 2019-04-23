SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced more than $5.5 million will be awarded to local communities for projects aimed at making sure kids get to school safely.
39 different projects made possible through IDOT’s Safe Routes to School program were chosen from 160 applications received.
“I’m proud to announce that dozens of Safe Routes to School projects will be carried out across the state at no cost to Illinois,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Using federal funds, we will be making sidewalk improvements, increasing signage, making crosswalks safer, and providing equipment to crossing guards and parent patrol programs. These projects will allow more of our students to safely walk or bike to school and will make our communities safer and healthier places to live.”
Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and reduce traffic near elementary and middle schools.
Improvements can include things like new sidewalks and trying to reduce speeding.
“Safe Routes to School empowers communities to make decisions about where funding can do the most good,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “But it also exemplifies how IDOT takes a multimodal approach to our transportation network and strives to give people safe, reliable options about where and how they chose to travel.”
The next application period for Safe Routes to School is anticipated in the fall of 2020.