SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike celebrated the state surpassing 5 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Pritzker said, "In a pandemic, widely available testing and faster results mean our people are safer. Here in Illinois we've steadily added new in-state commercial labs and greater hospital and university lab capacity utilization to get to an average of more than 50,000 tests per day. We do three and a half times the testing the average state does. And we're one of the fastest states in delivering tests back to our residents. I intend for Illinois to remain a leader in the fight against COVID-19, in part by making sure we are on the leading edge of technology and its proliferation throughout the state."
Dr. Ezike said, "Testing is a critical step in reducing the spread of the virus, because a positive test result begins the contact tracing process, which identifies who was exposed and needs to be quarantined to prevent further spread. Currently, IDPH has 11 community-based testing sites around the state, as well as mobile testing teams that are deployed each week to various locations throughout Illinois. Anyone can go there to get tested, or at any state testing site. You don't have to have symptoms, or a doctor's referral or order, and there is no cost to you for testing."
On Saturday, Illinois surpassed more than 5 million tests since the start of the pandemic. That makes Illinois one of the first states in the country to do so.
The state has expanded testing capacity to over 52,000 tests a day on average. Illinois reported more than 74,000 tests in a one-day period over the past weekend.
Illinois ranks third in the country for number of daily tests over the last week, behind California and New York.
(0) comments
