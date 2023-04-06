SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) — Sherman, Illinois is among many communities picking up the pieces from devastating tornadoes on Friday. Strong winds and an EF2 tornado swept through the village, completely destroying nine homes and nearly taking out an entire subdivision. The tornado ran 5.5 miles long with a max speed of 130mph.
"Approximately 28 homes, and then there's a handful of outline homes outside of the subdivision that were also impacted. I think the total number was somewhere around 31 to 32 homes," said Craig Bangert, Sherman Chief of Police.
First responders sprang into action once the tornado touched ground. Chief Bangert described it as a "military operation" due to how quickly everyone responded.
Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation in Sangamon County on Saturday. On Wednesday, he paid a visit to the village to thank the first responders in-person.
"It was like the community went to work immediately. Emergency management, police, fire, sheriff on the scene and just people in the neighborhood. It makes you feel proud that people cared enough," said Governor Pritzker.
While some roads remain shut down and clean-up continues, Michael Moos, Director of Emergency Management in Sherman, said the support has been incredible.
"A phenomenal response. I mean they have the churches, neighbors coming to say, 'What can we provide?' They want to provide meals and we still have meals going all the way through Friday," said Moos. "At some point we had to say we're fine now."
Governor Pritzker has filed for a federal disaster declaration for the area. He is expecting a call from President Biden to discuss providing resources to Sherman.
