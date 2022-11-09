CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night Illinois voters choose incumbent Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker.
According to the Associated Press, Pritzker secured more than 50% of the votes defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him.
>> WAND News election results.
On Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker spoke with reporters in Chicago after his win. Pritzker, who defeated incumbent Bruce Rauner in the 2018 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office in 2023, along with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. He said his focus on is on the state's budget and women's reproductive rights.
"My administration will be laser-focused on continuing to rebuild Illinois. An Illinois that works for everyone regardless of their background and the zip code they live in."
Pritzker poured millions of dollars of his personal funds into the race. He said on Wednesday, ads, and campaigns from the Republican party were attacks and he needed to do something to fight back.
"They spent over $100 million and we are not just going to sit and get pummeled by them we are going to defend ourselves and tell people what we stand for."
Pritzker's administration reflected the previous term. He highlighted key accomplishments like raising the minimum wage to $15, investing in infrastructure, and putting Illinois on the map as a leader in Clean Energy.
>> Incumbent Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker wins IL Gov. race.
"We will continue the work by continuing to bring sustained investments in communities that were for too long disinvested," said Lt. Governor Stratton. "We will push forward by protecting women's rights and committing to gender equity. We will maintain a vision that contains every Illinoisan."
Pritzker was asked about a potential bid for president. He told reporters on Wednesday, his focus is on Illinois and being governor.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.