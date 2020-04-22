CHICAGO (WAND) - The current end for Illinois' stay-at-home order is a little more than a week away. However, Governor JB Pritzker indicated an extension of the order could be coming. But for how long?
"We're looking at an extension, but I don't know - I can't tell you right now how long that extension should run," Pritzker said during his daily coronavirus press briefing.
The answer came during a question about summer camps and if they will need to cancel this year. He said "an extension of the stay-at-home order into June would directly impact it."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also said the extension could go into May or even June. However, Pritzker has said he's looking into open the state county-by-county or region-by-region if health officials permit.
The statewide stay-at-home order began on March 21. The order was later extended through April 30, a deadline that is quickly approaching with few answers from Pritzker.
During Tuesday's address, Pritzker said officials are looking at making changes to the order as the peak of the virus has been pushed back to mid-May.
“We will be making some changes to the stay-at-home order,” Pritzker said. “It is true that (the order) is working.”
The governor says he has been in consultation with scientists and business leaders about how to proceed if the state's coronavirus peak doesn't come until May.
"The peak is still yet to come, we need to be careful, but I wanted to give our staff and you know, and myself enough time to have conversations with the epidemiologists and the experts and people in different industries to try to understand what we could do not just in the very near term, about changing the stay-at-home order, in some ways, tweaking at the edges and trying to make it easier on people," he said.
Pritzker did not elaborate on the kinds of changes the state is considering making.
“I absolutely think that we need to look at where (healthcare) capacity exists,” Pritzker said during Monday’s availability. “If the hospital capacity in a certain area is quite large and very available, even with coronavirus in existence, then that might be a place where you can do more than some other place. The idea of people going outside and wearing a mask on a property of theirs that might be 100 acres in size is much different than the prospect of somebody on the North or West Side of Chicago going outside and walking on a sidewalk with hundreds of other people.”
Pritzker said they will come up with a plan. However, stressed the need for more time after the peak hits.
“We need to have 14 days after that, according to many experts, where the cases are going down (before we can reopen the state),” said Pritzker.
NBC Chicago contributed to this report.