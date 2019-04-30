SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Agriculture Director John Sullivan announced Tuesday the Industrial Hemp applications for growers and processors are available on the IDOA website.
The applications will allow farmers to apply for a permit to grow industrial hemp in Illinois for the first time in 80 years. To assist hemp growers and processors in following new state regulations, Illinois Stewardship Alliance worked with the Illinois Department of Agriculture to produce a
A free, downloadable guide will help people navigate the rules and application process.
"The Illinois Stewardship Alliance worked very hard and provided their full support as the Department of Agriculture implemented the Industrial Hemp program here in Illinois," said John Sullivan, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture. "Industrial hemp will provide more opportunities for crop sustainability and job opportunities for Illinois farmers, growers and business owners."
The Alliance produced the guide to prepare farmers with the necessary information needed to apply for a hemp license.
The Illinois Industrial Hemp Guide is available now for free download by clicking HERE.