SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation, which will unlock resources for areas damaged by tornadoes across the state.
On Saturday, Governor Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation to unlock immediate assistance and provide public safety support for communities across Illinois impacted by Friday night’s tornadoes and severe weather.
The disaster proclamation includes Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon Counties.
The Governor is also directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to coordinate a robust, statewide response and recovery effort, which includes multiple state agencies, public safety entities, and non-governmental organizations.
“The devastating storms that swept through our state last night have upended communities and resulted in heartbreaking injury and loss of life,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In response, I am issuing an emergency disaster proclamation to immediately provide all necessary aid to our communities. I am in close contact with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local partners around the state to ensure every possible resource is provided to those who suffered losses or are experiencing displacement. My deepest thanks go out to the first responders and emergency officials who worked through the night and will continue to work tirelessly in the days and weeks ahead to help those affected.”
The disaster proclamation, effective immediately, will support local government response and recovery operations wherever necessary. While response efforts are underway, Illinoisians are encouraged to continue following local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in their communities.
The disaster proclamation may be updated to include additional counties as damage assessments continue.
