CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing the passage of the Workers' Rights Amendment on Thursday.
Under state law, the governor must issue an official proclamation after any constitutional amendment after it has been certified by the State Board of Elections. The new amendment, voted on by Illinoisans in November's general election, protects workers' rights to unionize and bargain as well as forbidding right-to-work laws in the private sector. Right-to-work laws allow workers to avoid paying union dues.
“Illinois holds a rich union history; from the 1887 Haymarket Affair to the 1894 Pullman Strike, Illinois laborers have been at the forefront of fighting for fair wages, reasonable hours, and safe working conditions,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is a major win for workers rights that will outlast any single politicians’ term and enshrine a key right for Illinoisans for generations to come.”
The amendment passed with 54.5% of total ballots cast.
“Illinoisans put working people first when they passed the Workers’ Rights Amendment,” said IL AFL-CIO President Tim Drea. “Fighting for workers’ rights is and always will be our lane. I look forward to continuing to build on the strong solidarity of our statewide labor movement and working with elected officials like Governor Pritzker who are not afraid to do the right thing for the working people of Illinois.”
