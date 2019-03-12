CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker launched a Fair Tax Calculator Tuesday to show people how the fair tax will affect their families.
This comes after Gov. Pritzker unveiled his fair tax proposal that he said will give relief to 97 percent of taxpayers.
To use the Fair Tax Calculator yourself, click HERE.
"As I said throughout the campaign, Illinois' flat tax system is regressive and unfair to the middle class and those striving to get there," Gov. Pritzker said. "People like me should pay more and people like you should pay less. Simple. That's what the fair tax will do."
The proposal would also increase the property tax credit by 20 percent and institute a new $100 per child tax credit.
To use the Fair Tax Calculator, put in your income, filing status, exemptions, dependents, property tax paid, and K-12 expenses to calculate how the fair tax compares to the current flat income tax.