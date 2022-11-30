SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Governor Pritzker, state lawmakers, community members and representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation met on Wednesday to dedicate a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to commemorate President Barack Obama's 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building's lawn.
“On February 10th, 2007, a bright-eyed junior Senator from our great state stood at the Old State Capitol to begin his journey to the White House by laying out his vision for the United States: a vision where change was possible, progress was near, and hope would prevail above all,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The past few years have taken a toll on us all, but our resiliency and perseverance have been driven by the most American of virtues: hope. This marker is a reminder that one of our favorite sons brought a message of hope that resonated at a crucial time to people all across the world. Here in the Land of Lincoln and the Home State of Barack Obama, our people will never stop believing that a better future is possible.”
President Obama, a former Illinois state lawmaker, was a U.S. Senator representing Illinois when he announced his bid for presidency from the Old State Capitol with his family on Feb. 10, 2007. The announcement attracted statewide, national, and international attention to Springfield and the Old State Capitol. An estimated 17,000 people gathered at the site to watch.
“When I think back to February 2007, I always return to the thousands of people who came together from different walks of life, because they believed in their collective ability to bring about change,” said Obama Foundation Executive Vice President of External Affairs Michael Strautmanis. “It’s an incredibly inspiring story that not only informs the work of the Obama Foundation today, but one that we will be proud to share with visitors all over the world who come to the Obama Presidential Center when it opens on Chicago’s beloved South Side.”
Funding and design of the marker has been a result of a partnership between the Old State Capitol, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois Historical Society, and the Obama Presidential Library.
Operated by IDNR, the Old State Capitol was Illinois' statehouse from 1840 to 1876 and is the site where Abraham Lincoln made his famous "House Divided" speech.
“President Obama is a trailblazer and a role model who represents the very best of Illinois,” said Speaker of the House Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “While forging a path to the White House, he carried with him the best qualities and characteristics of the people of this diverse state. This marker is a lasting reminder of this journey, and of the countless individuals across our country who were inspired to dream of a better America.”
