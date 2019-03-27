SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has named his pick for the new director of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Gov. Pritzker announced Marc Smith, the Executive Vice President of Foster Care and Intact Services at Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness, is his nominee.
The nomination is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.
The Governor also expanded expert services the University of Chicago's Chapin Hall already provides to DCFS. He has asked them to perform an independent review of how the agency's Intact Family Services unit functions. He wants initial recommendations in six weeks.
After those initial recommendations, Chapin Hall will provide a more comprehensive review of polices, practices, and procedures in the Intact Family Services Unit.