DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The pilot program launched at the beginning of the month to help vaccinate people in hard to reach communities, has put thousands of shots into arms.
Gov. J.B. Pritzer announced on Wednesday, 7,300 vaccines have been administered at Crossing Healthcare since the beginning of the month. This is because of a pilot program the state launched in coordination with five safety net hospitals and five federally qualified health centers, like Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.
"I am more optimistic today than I have ever been throughout this pandemic about where we are going and getting to the end of the pandemic," said the governor.
Local legislative and community leaders pushed for the pilot program to be at Crossing Healthcare. Democratic Senator Doris Turner for Illinois 48th District said it was vital to get the program to this area.
"Increasing vaccine supply is critical. This partnership with Crossing Healthcare is a huge step in getting shots in arms of our most vulnerable residents," she said.
The stress for more vaccines continues. Pritzker said the demand is there, but the supply isn't quite to where they want it. However, he announced that by May 1, he anticipates every Illinoisan will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
