SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Friday, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:
Bill Number: HB 0217
Description: Allows Will County to quick-take specified land for road construction within two years of the adoption of this act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1049
Description: Adds a section to the Illinois Insurance code that prohibits homeowners or renters insurance policies to increase premium rates based on the specific type of dog breed present in the house.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately except specified provisions go into effect 6 months after becoming law.
Bill Number: HB 1067
Description: Expands criteria for who is eligible to be superintendent of public works.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1105
Description: Requires the Illinois Commerce Commission to provide approval prior to an entity taking a water or sewer company’s property through eminent domain.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1236
Description: Allows County Boards of counties with fewer than two million inhabitants to take into consideration a bidder’s active participation in an applicable apprenticeship program registered with the United States Department of Labor.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1273
Description: Makes Constitution Day a commemorative holiday.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB 1283
Description: Provides that a township official may not prohibit an organization from receiving township funds based upon the perceived citizenship or immigration status of the person who would receive those funds from the organization.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1297
Description: Extends the sunset for a teacher to purchase two (2) years of service credits for employment as a teacher or administrator at a private school to June 30, 2028 (instead of 2023).
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1496
Description: Requires the Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice to collect and keep record of demographic information and the last known addresses for individuals incarcerated in their facilities or otherwise under their supervision.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1541
Description: Prevents utility providers from terminating service for nonpayment of bills if there is an excessive heat warning and lowers the temperature threshold that shut-offs are prohibited from 95 to 90 degrees.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1557
Description: Requires that certain music venues have opioid antagonists and staff that are properly trained to administer opioid antagonists on the premises during its hours of operation as a music venue.
Action: Signed
Effective: June 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1591
Description: Removes outdated provisions from the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1596
Description: Replaces certain pronouns with the nouns to which the pronouns refer, deletes obsolete language, and makes other technical changes.
Action: Signed
Effective: Effective 60 days after becoming law
Bill Number: HB 1629
Description: Excludes the Eurasian Collared Dove and Ringed Turtle-Dove from the list of wildlife protected by the Act. Classifies the Virginia Rail, Sora Rail, Wilson's Snipe, Woodcock, Mourning Dove, and White-winged Dove as migratory game birds.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2072
Description: Requires insurance or dental plans to allow for providers to opt out of being included in leased networks and adds protections for dental providers around contracting.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2079
Description: Allows township officers to hold board positions on not-for-profit corporations under specific conditions.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2145
Description: Provides authority for the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation or the Department of Public Health to suspend or revoke licenses to engage in certain businesses where the licensee has not properly insured its workers’ compensation obligations.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2223
Description: Codifies that the jurisdiction of prosecution of juveniles is limited to Illinois’s laws and borders.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2278
Description: Makes the Illinois Uniform Environmental Covenants Act consistent with the model Uniform Environmental Covenants Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2332
Description: Raises the permit fee for coroners and medical examiners to cremate a dead body.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB 2350
Description: Requires insurance coverage for an annual prostate screening, cervical smear, or Pap smear test for insureds.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2025
Bill Number: HB 2380
Description: Amends and expands eligibility for the Illinois Student Assistance Commission’s existing human services professional loan repayment grants.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB 2389
Description: Prevents stops and searches by the police if a driver has an object hanging from the rearview mirror.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2390
Description: Amends the Counties Code and Municipal Code to prohibit the recall to duty of deputy sheriffs and police officers who are retired for disability and are 60 years or older. Amends the Illinois Pension Code to prohibit the recall to duty of a police officer retired for disability who have attained the age of 60.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2412
Description: Makes several updates and changes to the Illinois State Police’s civil administrative code to aide in modernizing their statutory authority and missions.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediate, except that Section 8.3 of the State Finance Act and Sections 10, 30, 40, and 45 take effect January 1, 2024.
Bill Number: HB 2418
Description: Creates a pathway for the victims of human trafficking to expunge their criminal records.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2448
Description: Changes statute so that incoming Conservation Police Officers must be at least 20 years old and must have completed an associates degree or 60 hours of college credit.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2461
Description: Allows an individual to destroy or interfere with beaver dams or burrows when authorized by the Department of Natural Resources. Creates fines for non-compliance with funds to be deposited into the Illinois Habitat Fund and the Conservation Police Operations Assistance Fund.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2618
Description: Provides the standard process, in compliance with the FBI, for submitting fingerprints and requesting criminal history information for the Department of Children and Family Services employee drivers.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2756
Description: Requires massage therapists to undergo training for sexual assault and domestic violence during their license renewal.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2907
Description: Prevents striking workers from being sued for unintentional property damage as a result of a strike.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3116
Description: Adds an in-service training on homelessness every two (2) years for all school personnel.
Action: Signed
Effective: August 20, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3126
Description: Allows a salvage certificate to be assigned (rather than reassigned) to one person.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3155
Description: Amends the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3363
Description: Provides the Department of Children and Family Services will establish and maintain a public database on the safety of consumer products and other products of substance regulated by DCFS.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3396
Description: Provides that any person with the intent of obstructing, impeding, or otherwise interfering with a picket line commits a Class A misdemeanor and a minimum fine of $500.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3402
Description: Provides that, when hiring for physical education, music, and visual arts educators, school districts will prioritize hiring educators who hold an endorsement in that area.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3425
Description: Requires schools to inform parents and guardians of students involved in bullying incidents of said incident within 24 hours or make diligent efforts to do so.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3491
Description: Provides that any laborer covered by the Prevailing Wage Act who is paid below the prevailing wage on a project has a right of action to recover wages lost.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3523
Description: Lowers the required amount that is to be held in reserve by the school district when they are issuing bonds. The amount required to be held in reserve would be lowered from 25% to 10% of the total bonded amount.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3705
Description: Supports timely permanency for children in foster care that are otherwise unable to be safely reunified with their parents.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3762
Description: Removes all references to the death penalty in Illinois criminal statutes.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3769
Description: Includes paramedics and EMTs in the definition of firefighter for the purposes of continued insurance coverage.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0040
Description: Establishes requirements for electric vehicle capable parking spaces.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0049
Description: Requires higher education institutions to provide official transcripts to students when requested, regardless of if the student owes a debt to the university.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 0055
Description: Amends the Illinois Power of Attorney Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0057
Description: Increases maximum loan repayment grant amounts for behavioral healthcare professionals.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0069
Description: Requires hospitals to adopt an immunization policy that includes procedures for identifying patients aged 50 or older for a flu vaccine and 65 or older for a pneumonia vaccine.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0099
Description: Expands eligible documents a student in higher education can submit to establish a disability and need for accommodations.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0101
Description: Prohibits insurance plans from denying or delaying coverage for medically necessary treatment because the patient received treatment for pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections or pediatric acute onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 0199
Description: Allows an Advance Practice Registered Nurse to prescribe a 120-day supply of benzodiazepines without a consultation relationship with a physician.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0201
Description: Provides that the court may seal any foreclosure action filed during the COVID-19 emergency and recovery period.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 0203
Description: Allows the Department of Agriculture to impose fines on any person applying a pesticide that results in human exposure.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 0214
Description: Expands disability benefits for full-time law enforcement, firefighter, and paramedics employed by a unit of local government.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0216
Description: Incorporates an Alzheimer’s training program into trainings required to become a public guardian.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0218
Description: Allows physician assistants who practice in Federally Qualified Health Centers to not have to have a collaborative agreement.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0247
Description: Allows a not-for-profit corporation to be organized for the purpose of engineering for conservation services associated with wetland restoration or mitigation, flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, and natural infrastructure.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 0283
Description: Amends the Administrative Review Article of the Code of Civil Procedure in the case of review and appeal of historic sites or exterior design.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0303
Description: Allows a pharmacy technician to qualify as having completed certain education and training requirements if they instead have 500 hours of equivalent work experience.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 0325
Description: Clarifies that public records being reviewed by the Attorney General’s Public Access Counselor are exempt from disclosure while they are in possession of the Public Access Counselor.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0328
Description: Amends the automatic renewal contract provisions.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0422
Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to digitalize all master record files.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 0685
Description: Amends the Township Code to recategorize the highway commissioner’s equipment and building fund as a capital fund account.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0686
Description: Lowers the county coroner’s transcript of sworn testimony of inquest fees outside of Cook County.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0759
Description: Allows podiatrists to provide vaccinations to adult patients. Provides that vaccinations will be limited to influenza, tetanus, and SARS-CoV-2.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 0762
Description: Adds a $25,000 fee for filing insurance an insurance business transfer plan.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediate, specified provisions take effect January 1, 2025
Bill Number: SB 855
Description: Defines “material obstruction of an investigation” and “presenting untruthful information” creating the Residential Facility Safety and Support Act. Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1066
Description: Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to convey three (3) designated parcels of land to Lake County for $1, with a reversion clause if Lake County ceases to use the parcels for public purposes.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1067
Description: Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to convey a designated parcel of land to Fulton Township in Whiteside County for $1, with a reversion clause if the township ceases to use the parcel for public purposes.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1098
Description: Allows the mayor of a municipality that purchases water from the Saline Valley Conservancy District to appoint a member to the District’s Board of Trustees.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1115
Description: Amends the State Universities Article of the Illinois Pension Code. Increases university police officers’ benefits if they have a line of duty disability.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1127
Description: Exempts Ogle and Lee County Enterprise Zones from being subject to the wind and solar siting standards bill passed during the January session (PA 102-1123).
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1212
Description: Lengthens the required maintenance period for memorial and fatal crash markers.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1225
Description: Amends the Property Tax Code. Allows assessors outside of Cook County to assess common areas at $1.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1282
Description: Requires most health insurers to cover the cost of preventative liver disease screenings for those ages 35-65.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1351
Description: Allows a retiring teacher to forgo an evaluation in their last evaluation cycle before they retire.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1376
Description: Requires military status of any family member to be considered when referring homeless families to a shelter.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1440
Description: Provides that it is an unlawful practice to send a postcard or letter that does not disclose or disclaim all affiliations or lack thereof.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1468
Description: Amends the Downstate Teacher Article of the Illinois Pension Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1484
Description: Creates the Cooperative Housing Fund to award grants for coop housing developments.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1494
Description: Amends the Domestic Stock Company Division Article of the Illinois Insurance Code to specify that amendments are subject to the Director’s approval and should address any potential need to update the certificate of division.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1527
Description: Requires insurance coverage for medically necessary compression sleeves.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1558
Description: Calls upon the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) to develop a recommendation for a model program of study, for credit, for a training program for direct support professionals (DSPs).
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1563
Description: Requires the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to publish information on its website regarding microplastics and report to the General Assembly on agency actions regarding microplastics.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1568
Description: Requires the Department of Insurance to collect specified data concerning disability insurance plans and limitations on mental health and substance use disorder benefits.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1595
Description: Allows death certificates for honorably discharged veterans (rather than just retired veterans) to be provided to family members at no charge.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1617
Description: Requires recredentialing under the Health Care Professional Data Collection Act to be undertaken for a period not more than three (3) years (rather than once every 2 years).
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1623
Description: Creates the Underground Railroad Task Force.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1641
Description: Clarifies that an individual must both timely report a federal tax return change causing a late payment and make the payment in a timely manner to avoid a late payment penalty.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB 1653
Description: Creates a pilot program to study the effectiveness of using early warning devices leading up to underpasses.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
