SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed into law measures to increase affordable housing and to expand access to a state energy program for low-income residents. The Democrat’s action included creating a grant program to encourage construction and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing in areas hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
