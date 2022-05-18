(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, banning the sale and possession of ‘ghost guns’ statewide.
‘Ghost guns’ refer to unserialized, privately made guns that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home. This allows prohibited purchasers to go around background checks. Ghost guns cannot be traced by conventional means and can be created on a 3-D printer, leaving no record of ownership.
“The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”
President Joe Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has focused on ghost guns since taking office. President Biden’s administration has also taken steps at the national level to reign in ghost guns, requiring serialization and reclassifying build kits as firearms.
Gov. Pritzker's office reports that already in May of 2022, at least two Illinois teenagers were charged with possession of ghost guns, including one case where a loaded ghost gun was brought to a high school.
ISP has worked on 28 cases concerning ghost guns in May of 2022 alone.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.