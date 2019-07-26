SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker took action on 47 different bills Friday, including signing a bill requiring all single occupancy public bathrooms to be gender neutral.
Senate Bill 556 amends the Equitable Restrooms Act.
Every single-occupancy restroom in a public place or public building will be identified as all-gender and designated for use by no more than one person at a time or for family or assisted use.
Each single-occupancy restroom will have exterior signage indicating "all-gender" or "gender-neutral".
This applies to existing and future public places.
Health inspectors will make sure buildings are in compliance.
The law becomes effective immediately.