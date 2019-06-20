CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order cementing Illinois' effort to get an accurate count of people in communities across the state.
$29 million has been invested for the 2020 census.
“In this year’s budget, we committed $29 million to prepare and execute the census in Illinois. That’s by far the largest per-person investment made in any state in the nation,”
said Gov. Pritzker. “These resources will go directly to outreach and education, with grants to community organizations across the state engaged in this work, particularly in our hard-to-count communities. This executive order will also establish a Census Office within our Department of Human Services to lead this effort and a Census Advisory Panel to guide its work. This is an aggressive effort because that is what the work ahead requires.”
A census undercount could negatively impact Illinois’ representation in Congress and how much federal funding the state receives.
Executive Order 19-10 establishes a new Census Office within the Illinois Department of Human Services and a bipartisan, bicameral Census Advisory Panel.
The Census Office will administer grant funding and handle outreach and education. L
The Department of Human Services will file public reports online every month to detail its budget and determine how to distribute funds to organizations throughout Illinois.
The Census Advisory Panel is made up of 12 members appointed by the governor and legislative leaders.
It will focus particularly on hard to count communities.