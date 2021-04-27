SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed equity driven health care reform into law on Tuesday.
The final pillar of Illinois' Legislative Black Caucus agenda was signed into law by Pritzker in Springfield. The massive health care reform bill is the fourth and final pillar of the ILBC agenda.
The Health Care and Human Services Reform Act addresses health inequities and obstacles while establishing new programs, increasing oversight and trainings, building out a Community Health Worker certification and training program and improving transparency, according to the governor.
"Today, it's my privilege to sign the fourth and final pillar from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus into law, the Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act," said Pritzker. "This legislation advances a key belief of mine that I know is shared by everyone standing with me, and millions of residents across Illinois: healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Thanks to the Black Caucus' four pillars, now law, Illinois is a few steps closer to the justice our residents deserve."
The legislation will build upon efforts to expand telehealth coverage in order to increase healthcare access to vulnerable and rural populations, including mental health services. It will also eliminate the Medicaid backlog and bring an additional $250 million in federal health care funding to law.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the systemic economic, educational and health disparities that have historically plagued African-Americans across our country. For centuries, Black people have been disrespected, abused and misused in the name of health care, starting with the abuse of the enslaved," said Senate Majority Caucus Chair Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago). "To prevent future harm to one of our most vulnerable populations, we have enacted this informed policy, with the goal of deep, intense reform."
Among the many changes, the Illinois Healthcare and Human Services Reform Act caps costs for blood sugar testing equipment, launches an anti-racism commission and extends legal protections for people seeking help for opioid addiction.
The law takes effect immediately.
