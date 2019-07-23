CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed two new laws Tuesday which he said will protect immigrant youth in Illinois.
"The accomplishments we have secured together have been done in the name of this shared belief: Nobody should ever be treated as less than a person because of where they were born," Gov. Pritzker said.
House Bill 836 will make sure children are able to have short-term guardians if their parent is detained or deported by ICE. The law allows a short-term guardianship to be extended an additional year. That is double the current limit.
House Bill 1553 lets undocumented youth to to get visas by aligning state laws with existing federal laws. It authorizes adoption, family, juvenile and probate courts to proceed with and grant a petition for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, a visa specific to undocumented children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.