SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a remote learning bill into law that is aimed at protecting students and educators across the state.
Senate Bill 1569 creates a Blended Remote Learning Day option that gives school more flexibility as they develop plans for fall.
The legislation allows remote learning days and up to five remote learning planning days to be considered attendance days.
It also waives student assessment requirements if the Illinois State Board of Education has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education.
Pritzker said, "As we face the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois is doing all it can to ensure our students receive the quality education they deserve. Educators and administrators are doing what they do best, helping students continue to learn, providing meals, and looking out for the well being of our children and families. This legislation will support that critical work and I applaud the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois General Assembly for coming together to support our schools and students across the state."
"The Illinois State Board of Education will release guidance soon to support a safe transition back to in-person learning," the State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala said.
The legislation also provides a year-long licensure extension for those with teaching and education support professional licenses set to expire on June 30, 2020.
To address the performance rating system for educators, the law outlines procedures and protections for evaluations.
Modifications to the School Code include:
- Makes licenses endorsed for visiting international educators valid for five years instead of three
- Allows career and technical education teachers to renew their licenses with a test of workplace proficiency, not solely educators whose license was issued July 1, 2015 or after
- Updates language to conform with current licensure nomenclature
The law affirms that constitution exams be administered remotely.
It allows recipients of preschool education grants funded by ISBE to care for the children of essential workers who are under the age of 12 years old.
The law expands the requirement that parents receive copies of all written materials used during a meeting to determine a child's eligibility for special education and related services and lets parents choose how they want to receive those materials and copies of their children's school student records before the meeting.
The law ensures graduating high school seniors can graduate and earn their diploma. ISBE can adopt rules to modify requirements of high school graduation requirements.
It requires courses taken during the calendar year 2020 to be transferable for students receiving a passing grade and to fulfill the prerequisite requirements for advanced courses.
