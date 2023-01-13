SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a Reproductive Rights Protection bill into law Friday.
HB4664 focusses on reproductive rights and gender affirming care, protecting health care providers and their patients from legal repercussions from neighboring states and expands health care access across the state.
“Here in Illinois, we hold certain ideals: abortion is health care. A medical decision should be made between a patient and their doctor — no one else,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Last summer, when Roe v. Wade was overturned, I made a promise that Illinois would remain a beacon of hope and an island for reproductive justice for all who seek it. This bill fulfills that promise.”
Abortion is legal in Illinois until the fetus can survive outside of the womb, which usually occurs around six months of pregnancy.
Governor Pritzker reports Illinois sees over 10,000 patients a year from other states for abortion care, and that number has increased dramatically since the overturning of Roe v Wade.
The bill shields people from civil and criminal discovery from other states and extraditions related to providing reproductive health care.
The act also expands the scope of care certain health care professionals can provide and ensures insurance coverage for necessary care.
Under the act, Advanced Practice Registered Nurses and Physicians Assistants can provide scope-appropriate abortion care.
It also allows birth centers to provide broad-spectrum reproductive health care in addition to their current offerings to pregnant people and new parents.
The act guarantees that abortion medications, PEP/PrEP, and gender-affirming care be covered by insurers at no extra cost to consumers and requires local government employers to offer insurance plans that provide coverage for these treatments, as well as for birth control.
"Assisted reproduction” like IVF and surrogacy are also added to the definition of reproductive health care protected under this act and under the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) Governor Pritzker signed into law in 2019. The RHA guaranteed private insurance coverage for abortion services.
“In Illinois, we know that everyone has a right to reproductive care and critical services that help people be their healthy, authentic selves,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This decisive, affirming legislation broadens and protects access for ourselves and for future generations. What we do now will shape justice and equity going forward as we create an Illinois that is a safe space for all.”
A list of amendments in the bill can be read below:
- Shields individuals in Illinois from foreign subpoenas, summons, or extraditions related to lawful reproductive or gender affirming care in Illinois. Requires courts in Illinois to apply Illinois law in cases involving reproductive health care.
- Requires the Department of Public Health to partner with organizations to provide grants for abortion training.
- Clarifies that Advanced Practice Registered Nurses and Physicians Assistants can perform abortions consistent with their training and within their scope of practice.
- Requires local units of government including schools, municipalities, and counties that offer health insurance plans to provide coverage for contraceptives, and if they offer pregnancy-related benefits, abortion.
- Requires abortifacients (i.e., medications administered to terminate a pregnancy), gender-affirming health care medications, and PEP/PrEP medication (i.e., HIV treatment) to be covered by insurers at no-cost to the consumer.
- Prevents insurers from charging higher out-of-pocket costs for certain insurance plans when patients are forced to seek out-of-network provider care due to an in-network provider raising moral objections under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act.
- Expands access to reproductive health care by permitting birth centers in Illinois to provide full spectrum reproductive health care and sexual health care, instead of only childbirth-related needs of pregnant persons and their newborns.
- Allows patients to receive hormonal birth control over the counter from a pharmacist pursuant to a standing order from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Establishes a counterclaim for individuals who have a judgement entered against them in another state for reproductive health care that is legal in Illinois.
- Clarifies that no person is subject to civil liability for receiving an abortion under the Wrongful Death Act, clarifies that no hospital personnel shall report an abortion to law enforcement agencies, and clarifies that the statute of limitations under the Reproductive Health Act is 2 years.
- Amends the Parentage Act:
- Allows intended parents or parents to dispose of any cryopreserved fertilized ovum to be governed by the intended parent’s or parent’s most recent informed consent or under a marital settlement agreement.
- Allows for the establishment of a parent-child relationship in the event of gestational surrogacy wherein the intended parent dies; and
- Allows an out-of-state physician to certify the genetic make-up of embryos.
- Adds “assisted reproduction” to the definition of reproductive health care in the Reproductive Health Act. “Assisted Reproduction” means a method of achieving a pregnancy through the handling of human oocytes, sperm, zygotes, or embryos for the purpose of establishing a pregnancy.
- Prevents the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) from taking disciplinary action against any health care professional licensed under the Division of Professional Regulation Acts governed by IDFPR based solely upon the license of the professional being disciplined by any state for providing or participating in any health care that is legal in Illinois, regardless of whether it is legal in the other state.
- Allows IDFPR to establish expedited, temporary licenses for out-of-state healthcare professionals seeking to provide healthcare in Illinois. Allows these licensees to offer telehealth.
- Amends the Wrongful Death Act to prohibit someone from asserting a claim as a result of a lawful abortion.
- Adds additional protections for healthcare providers and facilities from being punished for providing abortions and related services.
