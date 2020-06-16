SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills into law to make it safer to vote for the 2020 general election.
Pritzker signed SB 1836 and HB 2238 into law to provided vote by mail applications to all recent voters in Illinois. The legislation also expands early voting hours at permanent polling places, improved the signature verification process and makes election day a state holiday.
“In the face of a pandemic, massive economic upheaval, and renewed calls for racial justice, it’s more important than ever that Illinoisans can hold accountable a truly representative and transparent government – and that means ensuring all eligible residents can wield their right to vote in a way that doesn’t risk their personal health,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Sending vote by mail applications to residents who have participated in recent elections will allow more people to exercise that right from the safety of their own homes and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. I applaud Leader Kelly Burke, Senator Julie Morrison, the House Democratic Women’s Caucus and leaders in the General Assembly for working to ensure Illinoisans can continue to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general election.”
Under the new law, local election offices must mail or email vote by mail ballot applications and the VBM timeline to voters who cast a ballot in the 2018 general election, the 2019 consolidated election or the 2020 general primary election, including voters who registered or changed addresses after the primary election. Voters who submit their application for a VBM ballot by October 1 will receive their VBM ballot by October 6.
The legislation requires the Illinois State Board of Elections (ISBE) to:
- Post an application for a vote by mail ballot on its website;
- Modify the online voter registration system to allow a new registrant to apply for a VBM ballot when completing the online registration;
- Provide notice to each election authority about what it must do to comply with the new law and;
- Adopt emergency rules to provide reimbursement for expenses related to the 2020 general election incurred as a result of COVID-19 and the new requirements.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays for early voting and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The bills also allow for curbside voting.
The trailer bill, HB 2238, would require collection boxes to be locked and opened only by election authorities. It also requires ISBE to establish additional guidelines for the security of these sites.
“On behalf of our 1.7 million members, AARP IL commends Gov. Pritzker for ensuring that all eligible voters can cast their ballots safely,” said Bob Gallo, State Director for AARP Illinois. “The bill signed today offers innovative solutions and timely measures that allows older Illinois residents to choose the option that best keeps them safe and healthy during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”
The new laws take effect immediately.
