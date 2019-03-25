ILLINOIS (WAND) - In 2019, there have been 14 trooper cars involved in crashes.
Last week downstate near Collinsville, a trooper had serious injuries when he was struck while on foot responding to a crash. It's a scary situation law enforcement has to go through.
Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police spent their Monday spreading awareness about Scott's Law. This is a law that was created to protect emergency responders.
"Scott's Law says drivers approaching a vehicle with their hazard lights on must slow down and move over..this is not optional," said Pritzker.
Just within three months, the number of vehicles hit surpassed all of 2018.
The Urbana Fire Department says it is also put in dangerous situations.
"It's part of the job," said Firefighter Brian Hoff.
He says though he hasn't directly been hit, the job itself is dangerous and they just want to go home to their families as well.
"Sometimes everyone wants to see what's going on. There's a little bit of distraction with all the lights and rigs and sometimes they don't see them regularly," said Hoff.
State police says the only way to keep everyone safe is by doing two things: educating and enforcing Scott's Law among the community.
"it's the very least we can do to keep the people safe who keep us safe," said Pritzker.
If caught breaking the law, a person can be charged with a $100 to $10,000 fine and have suspended privileges.