notary

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker's Office, the Secretary of State’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional  Regulation are allowing remote notarization to be used for the duration of the stay at home order which is in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic until April 30.

“IDFPR  understands  the  critical  need  to  modify  current requirements  with  a  balanced  and thoughtful approach in order to allow essential real estate services to continue in a safe, remote manner. Protecting the health and safety of consumers remains a top priority for the Department and remote notarization allows us to achieve that goal,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Director of the Division  of  Real  Estate.

“During the ongoing public health crisis, it is important that Illinois residents have access to the full range of financial options. This policy allows for individuals to continue  to  manage  their  affairs  remotely,  while  practicing  social  distancing  recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health,” said Chasse Rehwinkel, Acting Director of the Division of Banking.

Section 1 of Governor Pritzker’s Executive  Order  2020-14 states that “During the duration of the  Gubernatorial  Disaster  Proclamation  related  to  the  outbreak  of  COVID-19,  the  requirement that  a  person  must ‘appear  before' a  Notary  Public  commissioned  under  the  laws  of  Illinois pursuant to the Illinois Notary Act, 5 ILCS 312/6-102, is satisfied if the Notary Public performs a remote  notarization  via  two-way  audio-video  communication  technology,  provided  that  the Notary  Public  commissioned  in  Illinois  is  physically  within  the  State  while  performing  the notarial act and the transaction follows the guidance posted by the Illinois Secretary of State on its website.”