CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce new COVID-19 guidelines Friday morning.
This comes just one day after the state reported more than 1,900 new positive cases in one 24 hour period.
That is the highest number of cases reported since May 24.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4 percent.
Pritzker has made it clear more restrictions and guidelines could be coming if the number of cases continues to rise across the state.
He has mentioned ordering restaurants and bars to scale back on service again at the regional level for those falling into the warning level based on the positivity rate.
Pritzker will speak at 9:30 a.m. WAND News will carry the press conference live on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.