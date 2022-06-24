SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker is calling a special session for reproductive health rights following The Supreme Court's ruling Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.
>>Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
"In Illinois, we trust women," Pritzker said. "Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so.
In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care."
The Governor is calling the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks, with the support and consultation of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon.
"Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections," Pritzker said.
