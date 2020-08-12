(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois Wednesday afternoon.
The governor is scheduled to a hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in Chicago.
Pritzker has not said what he will share during this update, but it comes as the state's positivity rate reaches a number not seen since June.
This also comes after the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules ruled to uphold new enforcement rules proposed by Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The rules give health departments and law enforcement agencies more tools to enforce mask mandates.
Businesses, schools and child care facilities could face fines of up to $2,500 for refusing to comply with state mandates.
Illinois reported 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 20 more deaths.
Illinois has now recorded a total of 196,948 cases of the virus, with 7,657 deaths reported.
The state's seven-day positivity rate sits at 4.1%.
