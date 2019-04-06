ILLINOIS. (WAND) - Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the tobacco 21 bill into effect on Sunday.
This bill will make the minimum age for buying tobacco 21.
Currently tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in Illinois. This year, more than 4,800 kids under age 18 in the state will become new daily smokers. But if a person doesn’t begin using tobacco before age 21, they are less likely to start in the future.
Gov. Pritzker will be joined by representatives from health organizations and hospital systems throughout Illinois, including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and Respiratory Health Association. Elected officials who have supported tobacco control public policies will also be in attendance.