CHICAGO (WAND) - Michigan is offering Illinois money to fight keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes, but there is a catch.
The State of Michigan is offering $8 million, but the financial assistance is not applicable until 2028.
Governor Bruce Rauner said the money is needed now.
He sent a letter to Michigan Gov. Snyder with a counterproposal.
Rauner suggests reducing the risk of Asian carp invasion by enhancing commercial fishing strategies in the Upper Illinois River and the Alton, LaGrange, and Peoria pools.
Rauner said using the $8 million on those efforts would help reduce the risk before a deterrent barrier at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Will County is constructed. That construction is set to start in 2022.
It will have an electric barrier system to keep Asian carp out and other invasive aquatic species. It is expected to cost $800 million.