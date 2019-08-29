ROCHESTER, N.H. (WAND) – The New Hampshire Governor has stepped in to save a woman’s personalized plate after it was recalled.
A mom was told by the DMV that she had to return her license plate that said “PB4WEGO” due to new policies.
Wendy Auger’s story first went viral after she shared her story about being asked to return her plate of 15 years to the Foster’s Daily Democrat.
The license plate stands for “pee before we go.” The state’s Division of Motor Vehicles raised issues with it, saying phrases related to excretory acts are no longer allowed.
On Wednesday. Gov. Chris Sununu came to her rescue.
"Upon this being brought to my attention, I reached out to the Division of Motor Vehicles and strongly urged them to allow Wendy to keep the license plate she has had for the last 15 years."
The governor left a message on Auger’s phone telling her the good news.
According to the Associated Press there were a total of 92 New Hampshire plats that were recalled this year.