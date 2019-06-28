SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker is set to sign a package of bills that will allow sweeping expansion of gambling in the state and approve a $45 billion plan to upgrade, roads, bridges, and state properties and buildings.
Rebuild Illinois will be funded in part through tax increases for cigarettes and gas and through the gambling expansion.
Sports betting will be legalized, and it will pave the way for new casinos.
Governor Pritzker is expected to sign the bill package at 10:15 Friday morning.The Governor will then spend the next several days traveling across the state on a bill signing tour, visiting sites of new casinos.
Rebuild Illinois will see the 19 cent per gallon gas tax double. This is the the first time it has been raised since 1990.
Cigarette tax will go from $1.98 to $2.98. E-cigarettes will be taxed at a rate of 15 percent.
Funds will be used to help maintain roads, bridges, state parks, and state university buildings.