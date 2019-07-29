CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. Pritzker has signed a new law that will give millions of Illinois residents relief from high interest on consumer debt.
The Consumer Fairness Act will lower post-judgement interest rates from nine percent to five percent and will reduce the collection timeframe by nine years.
“Consumer debt is at an all-time high all across the United States, and there are millions of people, including too many Illinois families, who are struggling under unconscionable circumstances,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, here in Illinois, we are giving real relief to those who are simply trying to pay off their debts, so they can end the cycle of debt they are trapped in.”
According to the Heartland Alliance, one in three Illinois residents are in the debt collection process.
The new law lowers post-judgment interest rates on consumer debt under $25,000 from nine percent to five percent. It also reduces the timeframe to collect on a judgment from 26 to 17 years by limiting revivals, preventing debt collectors from trapping families in debt with judgments that are decades old.