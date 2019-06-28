SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has signed a package of bills that will allow sweeping expansion of gambling in the state and approve a $45 billion plan to upgrade, roads, bridges, and state properties and buildings.
Rebuild Illinois will be funded in part through tax increases for cigarettes and gas and through the gambling expansion.
Sports betting will be legalized, and it will pave the way for new casinos.
Governor Pritzker signed the bill package Friday morning.The Governor will then spend the next several days traveling across the state on a bill signing tour, visiting sites of new casinos.
Rebuild Illinois will see the 19 cent per gallon gas tax double. This is the the first time it has been raised since 1990.
Cigarette tax will go from $1.98 to $2.98. E-cigarettes will be taxed at a rate of 15 percent.
The historic plan will make about $45 billion in investments to roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and state facilities like the crime lab and veterans’ homes over the next six years, creating and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the plan and revitalizing local economies across the state.
“The Rebuild Illinois plan transforms our state’s approach to transportation infrastructure, finally treating our roads, bridges, and railways like 21st century investments and not relics of the past. We’re also making critical investments in our higher education institutions, our crime lab and veterans’ homes, early childhood centers, and expanding broadband access to communities across Illinois. With these investments, we’re creating and supporting hundreds of thousands of new jobs in our state. This is more than an infrastructure plan. This is a job creation plan the likes of which our state has never seen.”