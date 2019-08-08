SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law offering more protection to survivors of domestic violence and their children.
"For too long, survivors of domestic violence have feared retaliation from their abusers while seeking refuge, but this new law takes a step forward in protecting victims as they write a new chapter in their lives," said Governor Pritzker. "Today's action reaffirms our state's commitment to empowering and supporting survivors and their families."
The new law lets survivors omit their address from court filings if it would risk their family's safety.
It takes effect on January 1, 2020.
"It's already hard enough for victims to take that first step and get out of their situation," said Sen. Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines). "They shouldn't have to live in fear of their address being released after being brave enough to get away."
"I am proud to be part of SB 399," said Rep. Michelle Mussman (D-Schaumburg). "It is another critical step to protect victims of domestic violence, by ensuring that information, including the location of their safe house, does not have to be disclosed in court documents, which could lead their abuser directly to them and their children."
"This milestone legislation will protect the safety and confidentiality of victims of domestic violence and their children," said Rebecca Darr, CEO of WINGS Program. "The quick response to this need by Senator Laura Murphy and Governor Pritzker exemplifies true leadership for our most vulnerable citizens."