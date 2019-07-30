ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a package of legislation aimed at protecting law enforcement, first responders, and construction workers.
The bills strengthen penalties for life-threatening traffic violations.
Gov. Pritzker said, "Since 2002, Scott's Law has said that drivers approaching a vehicle with their hazard lights on must slow down and move over. This is not optional. This is how we keep our heroes and first responders as safe as possible in their line of work.This new and enhanced law protects those whose employment requires them to pull over on the highway. No policy will ever make restore the families of Trooper Gillen, Trooper Jones-Story and Trooper Lambert, nor will the loved ones of the construction workers or emergency responders killed on the job ever feel that their lives are made whole again. But with these laws we are cementing our state's commitment to safety: helping to protect the people who make our world better, our lives easier, and our families safer."
Senate Bill 1862 extends Scott's Law protections to include a stationary authorized vehicle with oscillating lights, first responders, IDOT workers, law enforcement officers, and anyone authorized to be on the highway within the scope of their job duties.
It also ups the minimum fine to $250 for a first violation of Scott's Law and to $750 for a second or subsequent violation. It also adds a $250 assessment fee for any violation of Scott's Law that will be deposited into a new dedicated fund to produce driver educational materials, called the Scott's Law Fund.
Criminal penalties will increase to a Class A misdemeanor. That will be punishable by up to one year in jail if the violation results in damage to another vehicle. It will be a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to one to three years in prison if the violation results in the injury or death of another person.
An aggravating factor will be added to reckless homicide charges if Scott's Law was violated.
A written question on Scott's Law will also now be added to the driver's license test.
The law takes effect immediately.
Senate Bill 2038 creates the Move Over Task Force.
The task force will study the causes of violations and find ways to protect law enforcement, emergency responders, and residents.
It will be made up of 20 members.
Members will include:
- Director of Illinois State Police or his/her designee
- Governor of Illinois or his/her designee
- Secretary of State or his/her designee
- Secretary of Transportation or his/her designee
- Director of the Illinois Toll Highway Authority or his/her designee
- President of the Illinois State's Attorneys Association or his/her designee
- President of the Illinois Sheriff's Association or his/her designee
- President of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police or his/her designee
- President of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois or his/her designee
- Member appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives
- Member appointed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives
- Member appointed by the President of the Senate
- Member appointed by the Minority Leader of the Senate
- Following to be appointed by the Governor
- Two representatives of different statewide trucking associations
- One representative of a Chicago area motor club
- One representative of a Chicago area transit safety alliance
- One representative of a statewide broadcast association
- One representative of a statewide towing organization
- The chief of police of a municipality with a population under 25,000
Members will serve without compensation and must meet no fewer than three times.
The task force will have to present a report and recommendations to the General Assembly no later than Jan. 1, 2020.
The law takes effect immediately.
Senate Bill 1496 increases fees for traffic violations in construction zones.
The new law sets a penalty of between $100 and $1,000 for a driver who disobeys traffic-control devices within designated highway construction zone or maintenance zone and increases the penalty cap for a person who violates the rules on entering a construction or maintenance zone when workers are present from $10,000 to $25,000.
The law takes effect January 1, 2020.