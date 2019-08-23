SPARTA, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law Friday allowing young hunters expanded opportunities to learn about safe hunting.
House Bill 3623 lifts the 1-year cap on the Apprentice Hunter License and creates a 3-year pilot program that allows young hunters statewide access during the 3-day, youth-only deer hunting season.
It takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.
"I'm here today, because I want to emphasize that it ought to be easier for our youth to enjoy all the outdoor recreation our state has to offer," Gov. Pritzker said.
"The Illinois hunting community asked for these changes, and we listened, because I believe that expanding hunting opportunities will have a positive ripple effect on places like Sparta, where people come to hone their skills."