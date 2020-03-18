SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has signed an emergency declaration allowing haulers to get free Illinois Department of Transportation overweight trucking permits to move emergency relief supplies.
This will be in effect until at least April 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s always important for haulers to be able to move supplies in a timely and safe manner, but it’s never been more important than right now,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We want to assure everyone that we are doing everything we can to assist during this unprecedented time and ensure that the supply chain remains strong.”
Operators have to carry a copy of the order and waiver. You can find that by clicking HERE.
The order does not apply to posted bridges and local highways with special and seasonal weight restrictions.
“Many truck operators are facing enormous pressure to keep supply lines open in light of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Don Schaefer, executive vice president of the Mid-West Truckers Association. “This action will keep trucks moving on a timely basis to meet the needs of a concerned public.”