SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $653,710 in grant money to improve public boat access areas. 

Six communities received grants.

The Illinois Boat Access Area Development Program provides financial assistance to local government agencies for the acquisition, construction, and expansion or rehabilitation of public boat and canoe access areas on Illinois’ lakes and rivers.

The program provides up to 100 percent of approved project construction costs and 90 percent of approved land acquisition costs. There is a limit of $200,000 in grant funding per project per year.

A list of this year’s Boat Access Area Development grant recipients and project information is below:

GRANT RECIPIENT

PROJECT TITLE

COUNTY

GRANT AMOUNT

Calumet City, City of 

Cal-City Canoe Launch, Little Calumet River

Cook

 $80,000

Cook County Forest Preserve District

Schuth's Grove Canoe Launch

Cook

 $80,000

Galesburg, City of

West Lake Storey Boat Ramp Bathroom

Knox

 $23,450

Jacksonville, City of

Lake Mauvaisterre Boat Access

Morgan

 $200,000

Marengo, City of

Paddle the Kish

McHenry

 $70,260

Marseilles, City of

Marseilles Public Boat Launch

LaSalle

 $200,000