SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $653,710 in grant money to improve public boat access areas.
Six communities received grants.
The Illinois Boat Access Area Development Program provides financial assistance to local government agencies for the acquisition, construction, and expansion or rehabilitation of public boat and canoe access areas on Illinois’ lakes and rivers.
The program provides up to 100 percent of approved project construction costs and 90 percent of approved land acquisition costs. There is a limit of $200,000 in grant funding per project per year.
A list of this year’s Boat Access Area Development grant recipients and project information is below:
GRANT RECIPIENT
PROJECT TITLE
COUNTY
GRANT AMOUNT
Calumet City, City of
Cal-City Canoe Launch, Little Calumet River
Cook
$80,000
Cook County Forest Preserve District
Schuth's Grove Canoe Launch
Cook
$80,000
Galesburg, City of
West Lake Storey Boat Ramp Bathroom
Knox
$23,450
Jacksonville, City of
Lake Mauvaisterre Boat Access
Morgan
$200,000
Marengo, City of
Paddle the Kish
McHenry
$70,260
Marseilles, City of
Marseilles Public Boat Launch
LaSalle
$200,000