ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said part of central Illinois has COVID-19 statistics trending in the "wrong direction."
Pritzker said the majority of the 11 Restore Illinois regions have stats trending in the wrong direction. He specifically mentioned regions 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 as places with an increase in the rolling average of positivity rates. He said "troubling trends" have been happening in regions 5 and 7.
The central Illinois region with a rolling positivity rate trending the wrong way is region 3, which includes Sangamon, Christian, Macoupin, Montgomery, Logan, Menard and Morgan and Cass counties, among others. The governor said region 6, which includes Macon, Fayette, DeWitt, Shelby, Piatt, Moultrie counties and others, has an overall rate trending in a good direction.
Readers should keep in mind statistics are different in each Illinois county and, while a region might be performing well overall, an individual county might not be. Please click here to see the latest COVID-19 statistics listed by each county in the WAND-TV viewing area.
The governor is continuing to encourage local elected and health officials to follow COVID-19 statistics and impose mitigations on a targeted basis to slow the number of infections and bring down positivity rates.
"Otherwise it may only be a matter of time before the state will be forced to step in on a regional basis in other areas and impose resurgence mitigations like closing bars, indoor dining, limiting all indoor gatherings to (an) even smaller capacity and more to reduce the spread of the virus," Pritzker said.
The governor recently announced tighter restrictions on Region 4, or the Metro East Region, for having a three consecutive days of a COVID-19 positivity rate of 8 percent or higher. Click here to see more information about those restrictions, along with more details about what exactly Illinois leaders look for when monitoring areas for worsening COVID-19 stats.
Pritzker asked people at home to do their part to help stop the spread of the virus.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike followed Pritzker and gave her own remarks. She expressed concerns about people potentially becoming numb to seeing COVID-19 statistics when the virus has not slowed down.
"We need to remember that these are not just numbers - these are people," Ezike said. "These are loved ones who were so sick that they were hospitalized in the intensive care unit and unfortunately succumbed."
Ezike said Illinois as a whole is moving in the wrong direction. While the COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased nationally for four weeks in a row, she said the opposite is true in Illinois and the rate has increased for four straight weeks.
The virus has not changed its tactics, Ezike added, and the public can not change theirs. She asked people to be considerate of others as the pandemic continues in Illinois.
"Please, let's think of everyone and let's think of the people we can save," she said.
On Wednesday, Illinois public health officials announced 2,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.