SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has responded to the urgent flooding situations along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
Pritzker deployed 200 members of the Illinois National Guard to respond to flooding along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
Pritzker on Thursday said another 200 Illinois National Guard members are on standby. He says the flooding is a "grave" and "urgent" situation.
"As we face historic weather in this state, the safety of our communities will always be my top priority, and every relevant state agency is working in concert to protect communities," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This morning, I activated the two hundred members of the Illinois National Guard to regions along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers to assist in sandbagging operations and levee monitoring and reinforcement, with another 200 on standby. We have deployed more than two million sandbags, hosted multi-agency resources centers in impacted communities, and I issued a disaster declaration impacting 34 counties. My administration will continue using every tool at our disposal to protect impacted Illinoisans."
The governor's action comes as National Weather Service forecasts predict record or near-record crests along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers in the coming week.
The weather service says the Illinois River at Valley City is forecast to crest Monday at 27.3 feet (8.32 meters). The record crest in the tiny village north of Interstate 72 is 27 feet (8.23 meters).
State officials say they're using 2 million sandbags to hold water back. They say they want to preserve evacuation routes, so priorities include protecting levees and preventing road closures and bridge failures.