SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The number of positive cases is rising for staff and inmates in Illinois prisons.
As of Thursday, 48 inmates and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Stateville Correctional Center. There has also been one death.
The Illinois Department of Corrections says they are taking steps to protect staff and those in custody; that's why 30 soldiers have been deployed from Camp Lincoln in Springfield to the correctional center in Crest Hill.
Non-commissioned Officer in Charge, Garrett McMahon, says he is eager to help.
"I feel like all of us in the medical field, which is most of the soldiers that are going, that's what we got into this for," McMahon says.
Cadet, Joseph Arcilla, says he is a little nervous, but happy to help.
"As medical providers, we're always taught that we're supposed to treat everybody equally and fairly, no matter where they come from," Arcilla says. "If they are infected or injured, we're there to help them."
Major, David Sanford, says the soldiers are being sent in to offer relief for the medical staff at Stateville.
"Every other solider from this specific unit is a medic in the army," Sanford says. "They already have their systems in place when it comes to the PPE and all those protocols. So when we get up there, we are going to follow suit."
Sanford says the National Guard is used to being called upon in many different types of situations, but this is something new for everyone.
"This is the first time we are going to experience something like this," Sanford says.
According to Sanford, there is no timeline for how long the soldiers will assist the prison.