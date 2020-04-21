CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and Secretary Hagan of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced more relief options for twenty private student loan services to expand on the protections the federal government granted to federal student loan borrowers.
The new relief announcement will help 138,000 Illinoisans with private student loans.
“I’m happy to announce that, as of today, more student loan borrowers in Illinois will now get relief,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “IDFPR has worked tirelessly to secure loan relief options with twenty student loan servicers. Impacted borrowers can immediately contact their loan provider to get relief with these new options.”
The federal act only gave relief to federal student loans. The CARES act did not include student loan borrowers with federal loans that are not owned by the US Government as well as loans made by private lenders.
Relief options include:
• Providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance
• Waiving late payment fees
• Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting
• Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days
• Working with borrower to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs, such as income based repayment.
To determine the types of federal loans they have and who their servicers are, borrowers can visit the Department of Education’s National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS) at nslds.ed.gov or call the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243 or 1-800-730-8913 (TDD). Borrowers with private student loans can check the contact information on their monthly billing statements.